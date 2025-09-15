Massive Clashes In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, Durg Over Alleged Conversions

Tensions flared in Chhattisgarh over alleged religious conversions, with major confrontations reported in both Bilaspur and Durg districts over the weekend. What began as prayer meetings by the Christian community quickly spiralled into prolonged protests, clashes, and police action.

In Bilaspur's Sipat area, nearly 300 people had gathered for a meeting of the Christian community when Hindu organisations staged demonstrations outside, accusing the group of carrying out religious conversions. The Sipat police later registered a case against seven members of the Christian community, sparking anger within the group.

Hundreds of Christians surrounded the police station in protest, demanding the withdrawal of the charges. Simultaneously, Hindu organisations also laid siege to the same police station, demanding strict action against the accused. Both sides raised slogans for nearly 10 hours, creating a volatile atmosphere in the city.

The situation also turned tense in Durg, where activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Jagran Manch surrounded a local church during a prayer meeting in a house near Bafna Mangalam on Jail Road in Padmanabhpur police station area.

Members of the Christian community then also gathered.

According to reports, a man identified as "John" from the Christian community allegedly abused Bajrang Dal workers, triggering a violent clash. Video and eyewitness accounts suggest John was beaten with sticks before police intervened and took him into custody.

The arrest further inflamed tensions, as large numbers of Christians marched to the police station, raising slogans. To contain the situation, police shifted both parties to Pur village police station on the city's outskirts to file complaints. Even there, heated arguments continued. The arrival of Bhim Army activists from Raipur further escalated tensions. Eventually, police detained one individual from each side on charges of assault and abuse; both were later released on bail.

The Bajrang Dal has since issued a strong demand for action. Jyoti Sharma, a member of a right-wing outfit, alleged that John has a history of such incidents and receives foreign funding. He called for John to be expelled from the district and his bank details investigated, warning that they would launch an agitation if their demands were not met. The group also claimed locals had tipped them off about the meeting, prompting their intervention.

Authorities, however, are urging calm. Durg's Additional Superintendent of Police, Sukhnandan Rathore, confirmed that police had prior information about the prayer gathering.

"On reaching the spot, people of Bajrang Dal and the Christian community were found fighting with each other, due to which a law-and-order situation arose. Both parties have now been counselle,d and the investigation is ongoing," he said.

Christian leaders strongly rejected allegations of conversion.

"The definition of conversion is not clear; neither the government nor the administration has an answer to it. All this is just a fabricated story. We are ready to hold prayer meetings in the open. We are a Christian community preaching the message of love. People join us freely because of love. Those who join us are giving up addiction and improving their social status, which is a positive change," a leader said.