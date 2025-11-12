Bilaspur Train Accident: Probe Reveals Loco Pilot Didn't Clear Aptitude Test

At least eleven people were killed and 20 were injured in one of the most horrific train accidents in recent memory when the Gevra-Bilaspur MEMU passenger train rammed a stationary freight train near Lal Khadan, close to Bilaspur's Gatora station, on November 4.

The MEMU had overshot a red danger signal before the fatal collision, tearing through steel coaches and leaving a trail of devastation.

But now, what's emerging from railway sources is even more alarming, the loco pilots at the controls were not psychologically cleared to operate the train.

According to sources, MEMU loco pilot Vidyasagar, who died in the crash, had not undergone the mandatory psychological (aptitude suitability) test required for passenger train operations. Shockingly, many MEMU pilots are driving trains across the Bilaspur and Nagpur divisions without passing these crucial tests.

Out of 42 loco pilots operating MEMU trains in the Bilaspur Division, only 30 have passed the psychological fitness assessment. In the Nagpur Division, only 33 out of 56 pilots have cleared the same test.

Railway authorities have now ordered urgent aptitude tests for all pilots operating 12 MEMUs in Bilaspur and 23 in Nagpur division. "Instructions have been issued to all Divisional Railway Managers to ensure no loco pilot operates a MEMU without a psychological fitness certificate," a senior railway source told NDTV.

Investigators have pieced together a grim sequence of events. When the MEMU left Gatora station, it was running at 76 kmph after receiving a green signal. It then passed a double yellow and single yellow signal, both warnings to slow down, but the train continued at high speed.

Moments later, it encountered a red danger signal, which it failed to obey. The MEMU was still moving at about 50 kmph when it ploughed into the freight train standing on the same track. The impact was so severe that the MEMU's front coaches climbed over the freight waggons, crumpling steel and hurling debris across the tracks.

Officials believe human error and inexperience played a major role. Loco pilot Vidyasagar, who had been promoted to handle passenger trains only a month earlier, may have mistaken a signal from an adjacent track as meant for his train on the curved section, leading to the fatal misjudgement.

Vidyasagar died on the spot, while assistant loco pilot Rashmi Raj suffered critical injuries and is battling for her life.

A five-member investigation team, led by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Brijesh Kumar Mishra, has submitted its preliminary report to the Railway Board.

The South East Central Railway (SECR) has issued an action plan to prevent future accidents. Instructions have been sent to the Divisional Railway Managers of Bilaspur, Raipur, and Nagpur to, Conduct psychological and aptitude tests for all MEMU loco pilots. Strengthen training and refresher courses for new recruits. Introduce real-time monitoring of MEMU operations in high-traffic sections.