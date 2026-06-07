Massive Fire Burns Down 8 Shops In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District

Eight shops were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday.

No casualties were reported, but the fire at Bufliaz market caused extensive damage to property, burning down everything that was inside the affected shops.

The fire broke out around 5 am, engulfing an entire row of shops made of wood and tin. Locals, with assistance from the army and CRPF personnel, initiated the firefighting operation using buckets of water and fire extinguishers. They were later joined by a team from the fire and emergency services department.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes and damage to adjoining structures and houses was prevented.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the shops.

The affected traders and residents alleged that the delay in firefighting efforts allowed the fire to spread rapidly, causing extensive damage to shops and property, PTI reported. The locals demanded the establishment of a permanent fire station in the area, saying the lack of emergency infrastructure had repeatedly put lives and property at risk.

Bufliaz market, located on the Mughal Road, is a key commercial hub for nearby villages. Sunday's fire has left several families without their primary source of livelihood. "We want the government to compensate shopkeepers for the losses caused by the fire. These shops were the only source of livelihood," said Junaid, a local resident.