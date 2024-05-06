Massive Fire Breaks Out In Campus Of Carbide Factory In Bhopal

No casualties were reported in the incident. (Representational)

A massive fire broke out on the campus of Carbide factory in Bhopal district on Monday.

Visuals show the smoke emanting from the factory engulfing the skies. The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

In a similar incident today, a massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area on Monday morning.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Visuals of the incident showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the factory engulfed by the fire.

According to fire department officials, 11 fire tender vehicles are on the scene. Locals said that the fire broke out at 8.50 am.

