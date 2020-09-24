Massive Fire At ONGC's Surat Plant After 3 Blasts, No Casualties Reported

Surat fire: The blast was followed by a massive fire that could be seen from a distance.

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gas processing plant in Gujarat early this morning. The fire has now been brought under control, ONGC said, adding that no casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

According to initial information, three consecutive blasts took place at two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3:30 am. The blast was followed by a massive fire that could be seen from a distance.

"A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person," ONGC said in a statement.

The sound of the blast was heard as far as 10 km, according to eye witnesses.

Fire engines are present at the spot.

All terminals have been closed down as a precautionary measure.