Massive Fire At Sariska Tiger Reserve In Rajasthan: 5 Facts

The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening, is yet to be known, officials said.

Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, the forest official said.

Around 150-200 people, including the forest staff, are engaged in controlling the fire, according to officials. Two helicopters from Army have also been called in to douse the fire.

"Villagers residing in the periphery of the fire-affected area have been asked to move to safety," the official said.