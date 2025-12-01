Mass Voter Deletion Allegations In Bengal "False": Poll Body To Supreme Court

Allegations of "large-scale voter deletion" in West Bengal are "false" and "fabricated" and an attempt to further vested political interests, the Election Commission has told the Supreme Court in an affidavit. The allegations are being spread as a "narrative" in the media to gain political mileage, the poll body said.

The voter list revision is constitutional, regular and necessary process, the Commission said in the affidavit filed in response to a petition filed on the Special Intensive Revision or SIR issue by Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress along with the rest of the Opposition, contends that SIR is just a means to disenfranchise their supporters and ensure a mandate for the BJP. Since SIR was rolled out across the country on November 4, there have been allegations of mass-scale voter name deletion from the list.

The poll body said so far, 99.77 per cent of voters have received forms, 70.14 per cent of those have been filled and returned.

Name additions and deletions have become common because of rapid urbanization and massive migration. So the preparation of a clean and accurate electoral roll is a constitutional obligation, recognised by the Supreme Court in TN Seshan in 1995, the Election Commission said.

Article 324 of the Constitution and Sections 15, 21, and 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, empower the Election Commission to conduct special revisions when necessary.

The Commission said no voter's name can be deleted without following the legal process. Since 1950s, such special revisions have been conducted across the country -- in 1962-66, 1983-87, 1992, 1993, 2002, and 2004.

Complaints from political parties across the country were also a reason for this extensive revision. The SIR guidelines include adequate safeguards to ensure an "inclusive" process.

The bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi will hear the petitions challenging the West Bengal SIR next on December 9.

Under the SIR process, the election officials go door-to-door to distribute and collect forms. If a house is found locked, they are obliged to issue three notices.

People living away from home can submit forms through family members or submit online on the ECI portal/mobile app.

The senior officials of the Commission have been asked to ensure that the elderly, disabled and vulnerable voters do not face any inconvenience and are assisted.