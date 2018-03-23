Martyrs' Day: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed after they were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case.
The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev was a watershed moment in our history. Every Indian is proud that these three great men belong to our land. At the peak of their youth they sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity. pic.twitter.com/XatfuPbyNK- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2018
