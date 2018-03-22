Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary: Five Films That He Inspired India observes March 23 as Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day on the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary: He was a great influencer among youth during that time. New Delhi: Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary who played a crucial role in the Independence movement of India. He not only a freedom fighter but a great influencer among youth during that time.



Here are the five movies based on Bhagat Singh's life:



Shaheed-e-Azad Bhagat Singh (1954): This is the first film based on Bhagat Singh's life. The movie was directed by Jagdish Gautam and had Prem Abeed, Jairaj, Smriti Biswas and Ashita Mazumdar playing lead roles.



Shaheed Bhagat Singh (1963): Ten years after Shaheed-e-Azad Bhagat Singh was released, Shammi Kapoor appeared in Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The film was directed by KN Bansal and besides Shammi Kapoor, the movie starred Shakeela, Premnath, Ulhas and Achla Sachdev.



23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002): Starring Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh this move depicts the events leading up to the hanging of Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh , Rajguru and Sukhdev.



The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002): This film shows in detail how Bhagat Singh came to develop his views on the British Raj and his struggle for Indian independence. Ajay Devgan plays the role of Bhagat Singh.



Rang De Basanti (2006): This film became a huge hit among youngsters and has won several awards. Starring big stars such as Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor among others, the film is about revolutionaries of Bhagat Singh's era. It covers his role in the Indian freedom struggle.



