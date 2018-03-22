Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary: Five Films That He Inspired

Here are the five movies based on Bhagat Singh's life:
Shaheed-e-Azad Bhagat Singh (1954): This is the first film based on Bhagat Singh's life. The movie was directed by Jagdish Gautam and had Prem Abeed, Jairaj, Smriti Biswas and Ashita Mazumdar playing lead roles.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh (1963): Ten years after Shaheed-e-Azad Bhagat Singh was released, Shammi Kapoor appeared in Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The film was directed by KN Bansal and besides Shammi Kapoor, the movie starred Shakeela, Premnath, Ulhas and Achla Sachdev.
23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002): Starring Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh this move depicts the events leading up to the hanging of Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh , Rajguru and Sukhdev.
Rang De Basanti (2006): This film became a huge hit among youngsters and has won several awards. Starring big stars such as Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor among others, the film is about revolutionaries of Bhagat Singh's era. It covers his role in the Indian freedom struggle.