Married Man Shot Dead Live-In Partner, Also Married, On Busy Gwalior Road

A man shot his 32-year-old live-in partner on a busy road in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening, said the police.

Nandini Parihar was shot multiple times near Captain Roop Singh Stadium by Arvind Parihar (35), said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh, adding that both were living together for nearly two years in Sirrol area without getting divorced from their respective partners.

The accused continued to threaten the crowd with a loaded firearm after firing at her, said the police officer.

The police asked him to surrender, but he did not. Then the police fired tear gas shells. Taking advantage of the opportunity, some police personnel and people nearby caught him and then beat him up.

"Police lobbed a tear gas shell, which diverted the accused's attention, leading to his arrest. A pistol was seized from the spot. As per police records, in 2024 Arvind allegedly tried to run over Nandini with a car, following which an attempt to murder case was registered and he was jailed," Mr Singh said.

The accused has been arrested and an investigation is on.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in a police jeep, but died during treatment.

They used to quarrel frequently, said the police, adding that it is not clear what was the immediate provocation for the victim's actions.

The officer said the victim had filed multiple complaints against the accused over the past two years.

There are six cases registered against Arvind Parihar, as per police.