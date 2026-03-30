Maoist Violence Down 82%, Deaths 90%, But Red Corridor Fight Not Yet Over

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah's March 31, 2026 deadline to end Maoist violence draws to a close, government data accessed by NDTV shows that the insurgency has been pushed to its weakest level in more than two decades--though not entirely extinguished.

The numbers from the Union Home Ministry tell the story of a conflict that has sharply contracted in both scale and geography. Total Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-related violence, which had peaked at 2,213 incidents in 2010, fell to 401 in 2025--a decline of nearly 82 per cent. Deaths of civilians and security forces combined dropped even more dramatically, from 1,005 in 2010 to 100 in 2025, a fall of about 90 per cent.

The early figures for 2026 are lower still. Till March 24, there were 42 incidents of violence and six deaths - five civilians and one security personnel - while 52 Maoists were killed in operations. On the ground, this suggests that the security grid has tightened substantially in the insurgency's former core zones, though the persistence of fresh incidents means the deadline may pass before the violence is reduced to absolute zero.

One of the clearest indicators of the state's growing advantage is the rise in Maoist casualties and surrenders. In 2024, 290 Maoists were killed. In 2025, that number climbed further to 364, the highest annual figure in the latest phase of the anti-Maoist campaign. Even in the first three months of 2026, 52 Maoists had already been killed.

But the more politically significant trend may be the surge in surrenders - what the government calls the return of cadres to the mainstream. The Home Ministry figures show 2,337 Maoists surrendered in 2025 alone, the highest annual total in the data accessed by NDTV. By March 24 this year, another 633 had already laid down arms.

The geography of these surrenders is revealing. Chhattisgarh accounted for 1,573 of the 2,337 surrenders in 2025, underlining that the decisive battle for the future of the Maoist movement is being fought in Bastar and adjoining forested zones. Telangana followed with 503 surrenders, while Maharashtra recorded 128. Since 2004, a total of 16,496 Maoists have surrendered across India, with Chhattisgarh alone accounting for 9,573 - well over half the national total. Andhra Pradesh, once a major theatre of Maoist activity, accounts for 3,423 surrenders over the same period, and Telangana 1,033.

The shrinking territorial footprint of the insurgency is equally striking. In 2010, Maoist violence affected 96 districts and 465 police stations. By 2025, it dropped to 32 districts and 119 police stations. Till March 24 this year, the violence was reported from just 11 districts and 20 police stations, according to the figures accessed by NDTV.

Officials argue that these numbers reflect the success of a two-track strategy: relentless security operations coupled with aggressive state expansion into areas where the Maoists once held sway.

The development push in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas has been broad-based. Since 2014, 17,500 km of roads have been built, 9,000 mobile towers installed, and 2,343 of them upgraded to 4G. Banking penetration has also deepened, with 6,025 new post offices providing banking services, 1,804 operational bank branches, 1,321 ATMs, and 75,000 banking correspondents brought into these regions. Education and welfare infrastructure have expanded too, with 9,303 schools constructed and 258 Eklavya schools sanctioned - 179 already operational - along with 11 Kendriya Vidyalayas and six Navodaya schools.

In the health sector, the government's pitch is that the state has become more visible in places where fear once kept public institutions away. A 240-bed super specialty hospital has come up in Jagdalpur, two new field hospitals have been built in Bijapur and Sukma, and six more field hospitals have been upgraded. Since 2017, these facilities have treated 67,500 patients. In Chhattisgarh, 12,927 special health camps have covered 7,66,585 beneficiaries, while grassroots programmes such as the Mitanin network now involve more than 70,000 community health workers, over 80 per cent of them from tribal or marginalised backgrounds.

There are also signs of normalisation in civic participation. In Bastar, voter turnout rose to 68.29 per cent in 2024, up from 66.04 per cent in 2019. PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in these areas rose from 92,847 in 2024 to 2,54,045 in 2025, while MGNREGA beneficiaries increased from 8,19,983 to 9,87,204.

For the Narendra Modi government, these numbers offer a strong case that the Maoist insurgency is in irreversible decline. For Amit Shah, they provide evidence that his deadline-driven strategy has yielded its sharpest results yet.

But the final data point may be the most important: even after an 82 per cent fall in violence and a 90 per cent drop in deaths, there were still incidents, still casualties, and still armed cadres in the field as the March 31 deadline approached.

The insurgency may be closer than ever to collapse. The challenge for the government now is to ensure that military gains harden into a political endgame.