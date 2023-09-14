Many Instances Of Congress 'Bullying' Media: BJP Chief

JP Nadda is in Pune to attend a 3-day coordination meeting of RSS. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday accused the Opposition bloc- INDIA of "bullying the media" and "threatening individual journalists".

In his post on X, JP Nadda also came down heavily on Congress, alleging that the grand old party has several instances of 'silencing' those with differing views.

"The history of Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views. Pandit Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira Ji remains the Gold Medal winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency," JP Nadda said.

He further said that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi tried to bring media under state control but failed "miserably".

"Sonia Ji-led UPA was banning social media handles simply because the Congress did not like their views," he added.

Hitting out at the Opposition bloc- INDIA, JP Nadda said that the alliance has only two things to do.

"Bashing Sanatana Sanskriti - each party is competing to outdo the other in hurling the choicest abuses towards Sanatana Sanskriti. Bullying the media- filing FIRs, threatening individual journalists, making "lists" in true Nazi style of who to target," he added.

JP Nadda also said that the newly formed Opposition should stop "their antics" immediately.

"INDIA Alliance should stop their antics immediately. They should instead focus on constructive work and serving people. Else, the path to obscurity will get even clearer," he added.

Notably, there are some reports that the Opposition INDIA bloc will boycott a group of television anchors and shows. The leaders will come up with a list of anchors whose debates and shows the Opposition leaders would boycott.

However, JP Nadda is in Pune to attend a three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which will begin today.

As per the official release of the organisation, as many as 36 organizations affiliated with the Sangh are taking part in the annual conclave attended by top RSS leaders.

In the meeting, issues ranging from an environment-friendly lifestyle to maintaining social harmony will come up for discussion.

Topics including environment-friendly lifestyle, life value-based family system, insistence on social harmony, swadeshi, and performance of civic duties will be discussed at the gathering.

The meeting will also compile challenges faced by society, decide a direction, and work with national spirit so that the pace of work can increase and the current socio-economic scenario in the country will also be discussed.

