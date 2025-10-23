Bihar Polls A Fight Between NDA's <i>Vikaas</i> And INDIA Bloc's <i>Vinaash</i>: JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday said that the assembly election in Bihar is a fight between 'Vikaas' (development) of the NDA and 'Vinaash' (destruction) of the INDIA bloc.

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Nadda lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being a "parasitic party that finishes off its junior alliance partners".

The senior BJP leader attacked the RJD, saying the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle raj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).

आज लालू और तेजस्वी विकास की बात कर रहे हैं। जनता को वे बताए कि उनकी सरकार में बिहार भ्रष्टाचार, जंगलराज और अंधकारयुग में था। इसके लिए आज तक उन्होंने बिहार की जनता से माफ़ी नहीं माँगी। pic.twitter.com/R967Wcjdrc — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 23, 2025

Making light of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide employment to youngsters and check out-migration, he said such promises of the RJD reminded him of the party's alleged involvement in the land-for-jobs scam.

Criticising the RJD's poll promise of providing a government job to every family in Bihar, Nadda sought to know from where funds would be generated to pay the salaries.

He also lambasted the RJD for giving a ticket to gangster-turned-politician, the late Md Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab in the upcoming polls, stating it showed how concerned the party is for Bihar.

"The RJD has fielded Shahabuddin's son... how can it ensure the security of the people of Bihar if it fields such candidates? Lalu's RJD stands for Rangdari, Jungleraj and Dadagiri," he said.

The RJD has fielded Shahab from the Raghunathpur assembly constituency in Siwan district.

Nadda claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made Bihar free from 'jungleraj' in the last 20 years.

"In this election, the fight is between 'Vikaas' and 'Vinaash'," he said.

"People of Bihar can never forget jungle raj. During Lalu Prasad's tenure, people from Bihar were forced to migrate to other states. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, people of Bihar are witnessing growth. The state is continuously moving towards development," he said.

"The NDA government in Bihar has done a lot for the state in recent years. The rail budget for Bihar has been increased by almost 10 times by the Centre. Besides, out of the total 44 Vande Bharat trains introduced by the Centre recently, 26 are for Bihar only," he said.

Besides, the Railways Ministry has also increased the number of special trains to 12,000 this time to meet the passenger rush during Chhath festival, he added.

Later addressing a rally at Patepur assembly constituency in Vaishali district, Nadda said the NDA government is working for overall development of Bihar.

"Ten airports are being constructed in Bihar, which will increase exports from the state... also the Makhana Board established by the Centre will increase farmers' income. And the Youth Commission set up by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will change the lives of the youngsters," he added.

Sharpening his attack on the RJD, he alleged that abduction had become an industry during 'jungle raj' of the RJD and ransom amount used to be finalised at the then CM's residence.

"How can people forget the days of jungle raj during the RJD rule... Abduction had become an industry in the state," he alleged.

Without taking the name of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, a former chief minister of the state, Nadda alleged, "People are well aware of the fact that ransom amount in cases of abduction was finalised at the official residence of the then CM." "Youth must ask their parents about 'jungle raj' and 'goonda raj' before casting votes in Bihar polls," Nadda said.

Attacking the Congress, he said leaders like Telangana CM Revanth Reddy say that the DNA of the people of the southern state is better than that of the residents of Bihar.

"Congress leaders cannot think of betterment of the people of Bihar," he added.

