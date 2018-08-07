Manohar Parrikar Launches Goa's New App-Based Taxi Service Amid Protests

Manohar Parrikar said the app-based cab service would ensure that commuters are not cheated

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar today flagged off the Goa Tourism Development Corporation's app-based taxi service in Panaji.

During the launch function, Mr Parrikar said the app-based taxi service, called "GoaMiles", would ensure that commuters are not cheated and at the same time would increase the earnings of taxi drivers by "two to three" times.

Mr Ajgaonkar said that the GoaMiles service would help bring about transparency in fares for the customers.

The launch was, however, marred by protests from drivers of yellow-and-black cabs who claimed that the government had not taken them into confidence before launching the service.

Advertisement

They protested at the airport in Dabolim and opposed the opening of a customer counter for the service there. The protesters were later cleared from the site by the police.

"Running a taxi counter at the airport in the garb of an app-based service is illegal and we will oppose it," said United Taximen Association President Sanjay Naik.