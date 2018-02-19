Manohar Parrikar Could Be Taken To US "If Need Be", Says Goa Deputy Speaker A statement issued by the hospital on Sunday said that the chief minister was responding well to treatment and dismissed rumours of all adverse health reports.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Manohar Parrikar is responding well to treatment, said doctors refuting rumours of adverse health reports Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for a pancreas-related ailment, can be shifted to the US for further treatment "if need be", Deputy Speaker and BJP legislator Michael Lobo said on Monday.



"We want him. We will do everything we can. He could be taken to the US if need be," Mr Lobo told reporters at the state assembly complex on Monday.



Mr Parrikar was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on February 15 to treat symptoms of "mild pancreatitis". On Saturday, the Chief Medical Officer denied reports that Mr Parrikar underwent a surgery, claiming that his health was improving.



A statement issued by the hospital on Sunday said that the chief minister was responding well to treatment and dismissed rumours of all adverse health reports.



BJP worker Sunil Desai has filed a complaint at the Ponda police station against unknown persons for circulating "false news" on two occasions on February 17 and 19.



"This is to bring to your kind notice, that some people are circulating false news about our chief minister's health and misguiding the people in my name," Mr Desai said.



Messages circulating on social media on the above mentioned two dates, expressed the worst fears about the Chief Minister's health. But the reports were promptly denied by both BJP leaders and the Chief Minister's Office.





