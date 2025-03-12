"8 Urns With Bones, Hair": A 'Black Magic' Twist In Lilavati Hospital Fraud

The trustees of Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital have made shocking allegations of black magic as the premier healthcare facility made headlines due to a huge misappropriation of funds. The current members of Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust have alleged that former trustees siphoned off funds to the tune of 1,200 crore.

They also alleged that black magic was performed on the hospital's premises and that they found eight urns containing bones and human hair under the office of the current trustees.

The trust has filed complaints with police and the Enforcement Directorate and three FIRs have been registered against the former trustees. The complaints alleged that the financial irregularities have affected operations at the Bandra Hospital.

"More than three FIRs have been filed against the former trustees and other related individuals. A fourth proceeding against these individuals is now pending before the Learned Magistrate which is based on our complaint filed in the Bandra Police Station for black magic and occult practices," the trust's Permanent Resident Trustee Prashant Mehta told the media yesterday.

"We are committed to upholding the integrity of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust and ensuring that funds meant for healthcare services are used solely for the benefit of patients who rely on us daily. The gross misconduct and financial misappropriation uncovered during forensic audit is not just a betrayal of the trust placed in the alleged and fraudulent former trustees, but a direct threat to the very mission of our hospital," he said.

What The Audit Revealed

The current trustees took control of the trust after a long legal battle. Chetan Dalal Investigation and Management Services and ADB and Associates conducted a forensic audit. The audit found large-scale irregularities, manipulation and siphoning of funds by the former trustees, Mr Mehta alleged.

"We undertook audits and the forensic auditors have come up with more than five reports, which clearly state that more than Rs 1,500 crore has been siphoned and misappropriated by this illegal group of trustees. This money has been siphoned off by former trustees most of whom are NRIs and residents of Dubai and Belgium," he alleged.

The allegations include illegal dealings with third-party distributors during procurements and utilising trust funds for personal expenses.

The 'Black Magic' Charge

Parambir Singh, executive director of the hospital and Mumbai's former Police Commissioner, said the current trustees made a startling revelation when they took charge. "Some employees said articles part of black magic practices have been placed under the floor of the current trustees' office. So, in the presence of witnesses and under videography, we dug up the floor and found eight urns. They had human remains, bones, hair, and rice and other items used in black magic," he said, adding that they approached the police to register a case under a Maharashtra law. When the police refused, they went to the court and it ordered an inquiry.