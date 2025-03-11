Rs 1200 Crore Embezzled From Trust That Runs Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

The Trust that runs Mumbai's prestigious Lilavati Hospital has alleged that funds to the tune of Rs 1200 crore has been siphoned off by its former trustees. The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust has complained to the police and Enforcement Directorate and have gone to court to recover the funds, alleging that its lack has affected the services provided to thousands of patients at the hospital each day.

Parambir Singh - former Commissioner of Mumbai Police and now the Lilavati Hospital's Executive Director -- told reporters that the trustees allegedly responsible are in Belgium and Dubai.

A complaint has been filed at the Bandra Police Station that claims the trustees of Lilavati Hospital have embezzled more than Rs 1,200 crore.

The matter was detected during an audit check of the trust. After the forensic audit, the auditors revealed huge irregularities, financial fraud and misuse of funds by the former trustee of the trust.

"This is the biggest scam ever in the medical sector. No one has ever done such a big scam in the medical sector," a source said.

The investigation has been on for a while and the Trust has now formally filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate or ED.

The FIR, registered on March 7, provides new details on the ongoing investigation involving former trustees and other accused individuals.

