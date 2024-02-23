Manohar Joshi, Ex Maharashtra Chief Minister, Dies At 86

Manohar Joshi served as Maharashtra chief minister from 1995 to 1999

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi died at a Mumbai hospital today, two days after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

The funeral of Mr Joshi will be held at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai later today.

Mr Joshi was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"Manohar Joshi, Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was admitted at PD Hinduja Hospital on 21st February 2024. He suffered a cardiac event and is severely ill. He is currently in the ICU under close observation and receiving best of medical care," the hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

He served as Maharashtra chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state.

Mr Joshi was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004.

Born in Nandvi in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on December 2 1937, Mr Joshi was educated in Mumbai.

He was married to Anagha Manohar Joshi, who died in 2020 at the age of 75. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Manohar Joshi's Political Career

Manohar Joshi began his career as a teacher and entered politics in 1967. He was associated with the Shiv Sena for over 40 years.

Mr Joshi was Municipal Councilor in Mumbai during 1968-70 and Chairman, Standing Committee (Municipal Corporation) in 1970.

He also served as the Mayor of Mumbai for a year from 1976 to 1977.

He was then elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 1972. After serving three terms in the Legislative Council, Mr Joshi was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1990.

He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly during 1990-91.

In the 1999 General Elections, he won from the Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha Constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket.