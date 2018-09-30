PM Modi Addresses Nation On 48th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

PM Modi addressed the nation in the 48th of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 48th edition of the Mann ki Baat radio programme. PM Modi spoke about the surgical strikes, which took place two years ago. He emphasised on the youth needing to know more on the valour of our armed forces. He also gave a tribute to Abhilash Tomy, the Indian Navy commander who was stuck in sea after his yacht had an accident during the Golden Globes race.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: