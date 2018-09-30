PM Modi Addresses Nation On 48th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 48th edition of the Mann ki Baat radio programme. PM Modi spoke about the surgical strikes, which took place two years ago. He emphasised on the youth needing to know more on the valour of our armed forces. He also gave a tribute to Abhilash Tomy, the Indian Navy commander who was stuck in sea after his yacht had an accident during the Golden Globes race.
Here are the highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:
- Remembering our brave soldiers on Surgical Strikes Day
- India is committed to world peace, but will not compromise on self-respect
- India's youth must know more about the valour of our armed forces
- India is among the highest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces
- We remember the surgical strike carried out in 2016, where our soldiers gave a befitting reply to the proxy war under the garb of terrorism
- It is now known that our soldiers can give a fitting reply to those trying to disrupt peace and progress in the country
- We recently celebrated 100 years of the Haifa War of Israel on 23 September, we remembered the brave soldiers of Mysore, Hyderabad & Jodhpur Lancers who liberated Haifa
- Time and again, the Indian Air Force has protected the nation
- The Indian Air Force is at the forefront of relief and rescue work during times of disasters
- We celebrate Air Force Day on 8 October; from a small beginning with six pilots and 19 airmen in 1932, our Air Force has become one of the most powerful Air Forces of 21st Century. I salute all air warriors and their families for their service to nation
- The Air Force is the best example of gender equality in this country. India can proudly say that women's contribution is growing in the Air Force
- Abhilash Tomy is a brave officer who fought for his life
- We were all worried for him as to how we could have saved his life
- I talked to Commander Abhilash Tomy over the phone. Even after coming out of such a huge crisis, his passion and courage is an inspiration, it is indeed an example for the youth of the nation
- He fought for his life without any food or water. I salute him. I hope he will inspire the youth
- 2nd October will be special this year- it marks the start of Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary celebrations
- Gandhi Ji was a Lok Sangrahak. Bapu gave an inspirational mantra to all of us which is known as Gandhi ji's talisman. This mantra is extremely relevant today. He endeared himself to people across all sections of society.
- A grateful nation pays homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji. On 2nd October, we would also celebrate Shastri Ji's birthday. His gentle personality makes every Indian feel proud. His slogan of 'Jai Jawan,Jai Kisan' reflects his magnanimous personality
- I congratulate the people of India on the success of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement