Manish Sisodia To Be Produced In Court Today In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia will be produced at Rouse Avenue court on Monday in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Union territory government.

Mr Sisodia will be produced in court at 2 pm today.

Earlier on March 31, the Special Court denied bail plea to Manish Sisodia stating that the evidence collected so far by the CBI not only shows the applicant's active participation in the above criminal conspiracy but also shows the prima facie commission of some substantive offences of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act by him.

The court said that there is also nothing apparent on record to infer or show that Sisodia's arrest, in this case, was illegal or violative of any directions of the Supreme Court or the High Courts and rather, the material placed before this court by the CBI justifies the arrest of the applicant in the case.

Mr Sisodia, in his bail petition in a trial court stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

He also stated that he joined the investigation as and when called for by the CBI. The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail, Sisodia noted further, adding that he held the important constitutional post of deputy chief minister of Delhi and has deep roots in the society.

However, Mr Sisodia later tendered his resignation as deputy CM in light of his arrest in the liquor policy case.

The CBI, represented by advocate DP Singh, opposed Sisodia's bail plea stating, "If he is granted bail this will scuttle and compromise our investigation as the influence and interference are writ large," CBI said.

The agency further claimed that Mr Sisodia said he destroyed phones because he wanted to upgrade but nothing of the kind happened. "According to us, he did this to destroy the chat. He (Manish Sisodia) might not be at a flight risk, but he is a definite risk who will destroy evidence, this cannot be ignored," CBI added, opposing Mr Sisodia's bail plea.

The CBI also submitted that between March 14-17, 2021, the South Group was residing in Oberoi, adding that they prepared a note and took a printout.

"They got 36 pages of photocopies. There were meetings and a printout was made. We have evidence to show that clauses were given and a report was prepared," the CBI stated.

