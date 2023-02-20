Manish Sisodia Asked To Appear Before CBI On Sunday In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been asked to appear before the Central Burau of Investigation on Sunday for questioning in the now-withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi which the Central agency is investigating.

Mr Sisodia was expected to be questioned yesterday, but he sought more time, citing the Delhi budget on which he is working. Mr Sisodia handles the finance portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Agreeing to his request, the agency had said that it would announce a fresh date.