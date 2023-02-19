CBI Unlikely To Accept Manish Sisodia's Request For More Time: Sources

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's request for more time to appear before the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy case may not be accepted, sources in the agency have said.

The sources said Mr Sisodia had confirmed last evening that he will visit the central probe agency's office in Delhi this morning. But around 8.45 am, the CBI received a letter in which he requested for at least a week's time to appear before the agency, sources said.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Mr Sisodia said, "I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies." He said that this is a "crucial time" for Delhi.

Mr Sisodia, the deputy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and others face corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered the CBI probe last year.

Mr Sisodia, who also held the charge of the excise department, was first questioned by CBI on October 17 last year and his house as well as bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case.