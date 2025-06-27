Manipur's Naga Groups Demand Kukis To Hand Over Accused In Attack On Vehicle

Tangkhul Naga civil society organisations in Manipur on Friday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Kuki tribes, demanding the handing over of those involved in an attack on a passenger vehicle in Ukhrul district. The attack happened on June 26, leaving two people injured.

The Tangkhul Naga, one of the major Naga tribes, is an ethnic group primarily living in Ukhrul district of Manipur and parts of neighbouring Myanmar.

The ultimatum, jointly issued by the Katho Katamnao Long and the Tangkhul Naga Valley Students' Association, came a day after a mob, suspected to be of the Kuki tribes, allegedly assaulted the driver of the vehicle and injured a woman passenger in Mongkot Chepu village.

The civil society organisations demanded that the miscreants be handed over to them within 24 hours, failing which there would be "serious consequences" and no member of the Kuki tribes would be allowed to enter Ukhrul district where the Nagas are in majority.

The vehicle was going to Ukhrul when it was allegedly intercepted and attacked.

This was not the first instance in which Kuki tribe members settled along the stretch of Ukhrul to Imphal road have engaged in such unwarranted actions against commuters, the Naga groups said in a statement.

Alleging that Kuki tribes have proved that they do not want peace, the statement said, "Ever since the May 3, 2023, incident, our efforts to live in peace and cordial harmony have been overlooked and often seen as weakness and cowardice."

Manipur, where over 260 people have been killed in ethnic violence since May 2023, is under President's rule.

The strife between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes also left thousands of people homeless, forcing them to stay in relief camps.