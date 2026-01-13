Manipur's Naga Tribes Allege Threat By Kuki Insurgents, Block Village Road

An armed group under a ceasefire deal representing three indigenous, kindred Naga tribes in Manipur, and a civil society organisation of the Kuki tribes that work closely with insurgents who are under the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement, have accused each other of spreading disinformation to gain a narrative upperhand and block access to villages.

The matter began on January 8 when armed members of the Zeliangrong United Front or ZUF (S Kamson) went to a hill village in Kangpokpi district, 45 km from the state capital Imphal, and destroyed illegal opium poppy cultivation.

The ZUF (S Kamson) alleged they were fired upon by Kuki insurgents while its members were busy destroying poppy farms. The gunfight led to tension in nearby villages, they said.

The situation escalated when the chairman of Ireng Naga village in Kangpokpi alleged he got a phone call from a Kuki insurgent active in the area. Following this, a large number of villagers held a protest and blocked a key road in the area.

The protesters held a banner on which they had written: "Indefinite bandh in Ireng Naga village against armed vandalism, explicit death threats by KNF/UPF terrorist cadres (Tiger Kipgen)..."

They alleged several stones used for indicating distance on the village road were found with the markings 'Kukiland'.

The ZUF (S Kamson), which signed a ceasefire with the Centre in 2019, is a faction of the ZUF. There are three kindred Naga tribes under Zeliangrong, namely Zeme, Liangmai, and Rongmei.

'Tiger' is the nickname of a Kuki insurgent. It was also the name of an illegal road being paved through the forests in Manipur until the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently ordered a complete halt.

The ZUF (S Kamson) in a statement said the Naga villagers have good reasons to be wary of Kuki insurgents, who allegedly destroyed a bus waiting shed and other public properties in the area.

"... [There were] threats to burn down the entire village and cause harm to its residents. Such actions constitute serious violations of law and order and represent a direct infringement upon indigenous land rights and public safety," the Zeliangrong group said.

"Credible and verified inputs indicate the systematic establishment of fortified bunkers by Kuki underground outfits at village entry points, residential courtyards, and across the surrounding areas," it said.

The Zeliangrong organisation rubbished statements made by the Kangpokpi-based Kuki group Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), which works closely with Kuki insurgents under the SoO agreement. The Naga organisation alleged CoTU in referring to the gunbattle that broke out during the anti-poppy cultivation drive "inaccurately sought to portray the situation as an act of intimidation against so-called innocent villagers."

Kuki Group Points At Valley

The Kangpokpi-based Kuki group in its statement pointed at valley-based organisations as the ones who are trying "to inflame animosity between the tribal communities inhabiting within Kangpokpi."

Valley in this context refers to areas dominated by the Meitei community. The Kuki tribes and Meiteis had fought bitterly beginning May 2023 over land, resources, affirmative action policies, and political representation.

"... While understanding the political and security aspects of the Naga community in Imphal valley as a minority, the Committee on Tribal Unity would like to remind them not to stoop so low only to become the mouthpiece or the footsoldier of the majoritarian Meetei/Meitei community in the valley but to abide their neutrality in these tribal persecution if not as a Christian community," CoTU said, and appealed to the Naga tribes to end the road blockade.

CoTU's appeal comes amid the 'ban' on free movement for the Meitei community on National Highways that pass through some Kuki villages in Manipur. The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has on record contradicted the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) several times on the issue of free movement.

Meitei organisations, pointing at what they called a "convoluted mess of unconstitutional claims", have said the fundamental right to free movement provided by the Constitution is being dictated by insurgents and private organisations, not enforced by the government.