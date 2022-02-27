Congress Alleges Kuki Insurgents Telling People To Vote For BJP In Manipur

Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5 (File)

The Opposition Congress party on Saturday sought Election Commission's "urgent" intervention after the insurgent group Kuki National Organisation issued a statement in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of assembly elections in Manipur.

Urging the poll body to take action against the outfit, Manipur Congress claimed the statement was an attempt to intimidate voters.

"It blatantly intimidates people to vote for the BJP holding out dire consequences to those who will not follow its instructions. This statement has been issued with the full knowledge and connivance of the Union home minister and the chief minister of Manipur," the Congress said in its memorandum to EC.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took to Twitter and called the insurgent group's statement "a blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct".

"Aap Chronology Samjihye

22.02.22: PM comes to Manipur

23.02.22: Union Home Minister comes to Manipur

25.02.22: Banned outfit Kuki National Organisation issues a statement supporting BJP & threatening voters. It's a blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct. ECI MUST intervene!," Mr Ramesh tweeted.

The Kuki group's statement, which has gone viral on social media, says as "the central government and ruling BJP leadership have promised swift settlement of Kuki political asiprations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the same in his public address on 23rd Feruary 2022 at Churachandpur Public Grounds. Therefore KNO has resolved to extend support to all BJP candidates for the 12th Manipur assembly elections."

It goes on to say any person or organisation "acting contrary to this appeal will be deemed acting against Kuki interest."

Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5.