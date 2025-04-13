Kukis Protest Against Meiteis' Plan To Visit "Sacred" Thangjing Hill For Annual Pilgrimage In Manipur

Members of the Kuki tribes gathered at Thangjing Hill in Manipur's Churachandpur and held a protest on Sunday to prevent Meiteis from undertaking their annual pilgrimage to the "sacred site", officials said. The protesters reached the hill in many vehicles to hold a sit-in, they said.

On Saturday, Kuki organisations "warned" the Meitei community against climbing Thangjing Hill, saying any such attempt "will be opposed tooth and nail".

The Meitei Heritage Society in a statement said the "Indian State must decide if the rule of law should prevail and whether the constitutional rights of its citizens should be safeguarded".

Threatening Meiteis to skip the pilgrimage to Thangjing Hill is "unconstitutional and blatant violation of freedom of free movement and right to religious practices", it said.

As Meitei devotees prepare for their annual pilgrimage to Thangjing Hill, Chin Kuki Militants and public gather to block this ancient tradition.



— Meitei Heritage Society (@meiteiheritage) April 13, 2025

Thangjing Hill is considered a sacred site for the Meiteis, who visit it in April.

"There is speculation that the Meitei community intends to cross the buffer zone for Chinga Kaba at Thangting Hill in the month of April. No political settlement has been reached between the Government of India and the Kuki-Zo community, and without such an agreement, the Meitei community has no jurisdiction to enter Kuki-Zo land," six Kuki-Zo groups said in a statement.

"Whoever attempts to cross the buffer zone shall be considered a direct challenge to the Kuki-Zo community, and any untoward incidents that occur during such attempts shall be solely the responsibility of those who undertake them," it added.

The sensitive area, heavily guarded by the security forces, separates the Meitei-controlled valley areas and the Kuki-dominated hill districts.

Security has been heightened at many places in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, including Moirang and Phougakchai Ikhai, as a precautionary measure, officials said.