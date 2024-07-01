'Rumours Spread By...': Manipur Chief Minister Denies Resignation Reports

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said speculation of his resignation is unfounded

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today called a report speculating about his resignation as unfounded and asked the media not to spread rumours. Mr Singh said it was an attempt by political rivals who want to take advantage of the situation in the state hit by ethnic crisis.

The Chief Minister's statement came three days after a media report said he is likely to resign soon.

"Manipur is passing through a troubled time. In such a crucial time, the leaders of Manipur can't afford to be weak. We are fully confident of our abilities," the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the Manipur issue is more important, Mr Singh told reporters after attending a programme in Imphal on the implementation of the three new criminal laws across the country.

"The rumours (on resignation) are possibly spread by those who want to be Chief Minister and ministers, as well as the Opposition," he said.

Mr Biren said his government communicates regularly with the Prime Minister's Office and the Home Ministry on the Manipur situation.

"If we leave, who will lead the people? More chaos will be created. We have to guide the people," said Mr Singh, who heads a BJP government in the border state.

He requested the media not to publish unfounded reports.

"Panic situation might be created if speculative reports are published without verification. Publications of such unfounded reports may give pleasure to some people. However, chances are 90 per cent of the people in the state would start panicking," he said.

Mr Singh asked the media to come to Manipur and take stock of the actual situation to help bring peace.

Ethnic conflict between valley-dominant Meiteis and the hill-dominant Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people since May 3, 2023, and internally displaced nearly 50,000 homeless.

Earlier, addressing a gathering, Mr Singh said, "The new laws allow registration of zero FIRs anywhere and also gives scope for registration in local language or dialect."

"Law against mob justice commences today with punishments of life imprisonment and even death... I want to appeal to the people of Manipur to give up mob justice," Mr Singh said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into effect on Monday. The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.