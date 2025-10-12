Manipur MLA Seeks Probe Into Who Ordered Demolition Of Iconic Building

Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has requested Governor AK Bhalla to look into who ordered the demolition of an iconic old building in Meghalaya's Shillong linked to Manipur's history.

Following protests over the demolition of the historically significant building, Manipur's Planning and Development Authority (PDA) yesterday clarified the structure would be built again by retaining the original architectural design. The PDA is the implementing agency of the "reconstruction/restoration" project.

"Why was this heritage structure not preserved or restored, despite its historic value? How could such a culturally and nationally significant monument be brought down without due consideration of its legacy? Who authorised the destruction of a heritage monument of national significance?" Imo Singh said in a letter to the Governor today.

Redlands Building, also known as 'Manipur Rajbari', was the venue where the last ruler of the princely state of Manipur, Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh, signed an agreement with the Union of India in September 1949 to merge the princely state with it.

The building also served as the home of the last ruler of Manipur in Shillong, a picturesque hill city that became the capital of Meghalaya in 1972.

The Manipur government agency said it first dismantled a dilapidated part of the building, but concerns arose over whether the remaining part would collapse, which then necessitated dismantling of the whole structure.

"The demolition of such a site, constructed in the early 1940s and revered by generations in both Manipur and Meghalaya, has rightfully triggered widespread shock and outrage. Unlike other historical structures of similar importance, which have been carefully preserved and renovated to maintain their sanctity and identity, the Manipur Rajbari was demolished down to the ground, erasing a vital part of history. This raises deeply pressing questions..." Imo Singh said in the letter to the Governor.

The Colosseum at Rome, the ancient city of Petra, Eiffel Tower in Paris, Taj Mahal in Agra. Will someone dare to demolish these and reconstruct in the name of development? No no not at all. Couldn't our department officials understand the importance of the Rajbari in Shillong and... pic.twitter.com/dOc5eYM5B2 — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) October 12, 2025

Manipur is under the President's rule.

The BJP leader requested the Governor to order a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the demolition of the Manipur Rajbari, identify and hold accountable all officials or persons responsible for authorising or enabling this act, explore the possibility of reconstructing or memorialising the site in consultation with heritage experts, historians, and representatives from both Manipur and Meghalaya, and strengthen the state's heritage protection framework to ensure such acts of historical erasure never recur.

Answer Lies With Detailed Project Report?

The PDA said they gave a detailed project report (DPR) to the North Eastern Council (NEC) as suggested by the Manipur Art and Culture Department, after which the NEC approved the DPR in July 2023.

Now, efforts are on to analyse the DPR which was submitted to the NEC as it would have mentioned the intent of the plan, whether it was renovation, reconstruction, or renovation or reconstruction subject to a relevant survey, sources in Imphal told NDTV today.

A team of Manipur government officials today examined the site where the Redlands Building stood for over 80 years. They took photos and videos of the debris and checked the original building parts.

While the team is expected to share their findings soon, the DPR remains a key document that can establish what exactly was the plan for the Manipur Rajbari.

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in August 2021 announced that the state government got the Rajbari land after negotiating with the Meghalaya government for a long time. He also announced a new Manipur Bhawan building at the site. Construction work on the new Bhawan is going on adjacent to Redlands Building.

In June 2022, the then chief minister said they would renovate the place without changing the original structure. In December the same year, Biren Singh along with PDA Chairman Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei unveiled the foundation stone of a project called 'Infrastructure Development of Heritage Complex, Rajbari, Shillong'.

On Friday, Biren Singh expressed disappointment when people began sharing visuals of debris at the site where the Rajbari building stood.

"Never informed and consulted, very very disappointed," he said. Later, he added, "Got information that PDA is going to construct a new building in the same old design."

The PDA's statement on Saturday did not mention the Manipur Bhawan project.

Letter In September

On September 10, the civil society organisation Manipuri Elders' Consortium, Shillong (MECS) had written to the state government requesting restoration of the erstwhile bungalow "with utmost care and minimal damage to preserve its structure for the years to come."

MECS in the letter said while it appreciated the Manipur government's move to build a Bhawan adjacent to the Rajbari, it sought attention to the condition of the historically significant building that had fallen into a poor state of upkeep due to prolonged inhabitation and lack of maintenance.

"While the main structure remains sound, there has been considerable material deterioration over the years... Almost every visitor from Manipur who comes to Shillong wishes to visit this place and pay respect to the residence of our erstwhile royal family," the MECS said in the letter to the Manipur government.