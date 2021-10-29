Man With One Arm Helps Pregnant Women Reach UP Hospital Amid Flood Waters

The man safely drove the pregnant women to hospital. (Representational)

A 38-year-old driver, who had lost one of his arms in an accident, came to the help of three pregnant women who were living in a low-lying village surrounded by floodwaters in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, as he safely drove them to hospital in a tractor-trolley for childbirth.

Kunia village on the banks of Ramganga river under Mirzapur police station area has been surrounded by floodwaters due to the recent rains and traffic movement remains cut off.

As Kunia residents Suman and Shyama started labour pain on October 24, fellow villager Ram Naresh offered them help.

Naresh, who had worked as a driver but had to switch to tractors after losing an arm in an accident, ferried the pregnant women by placing them on a cot in the tractor trolley and safely took them to the hospital.

During the ride, there was a hurdle as the vehicle also got filled with flood water but the women reached the government hospital in Mirzapur in time for their delivery, he said.

A similar situation occurred the following day on October 25 in adjoining Atta village as Gomti got labour pain and was taken on a tractor-trolley by Naresh to the same hospital where she delivered her child.

Dr Adesh Rastogi, in charge of Mirzapur health centre where all three women delivered the children, on Thursday said Gomti gave birth to a baby boy.

Suman and Shyama delivered a son and daughter, respectively, the doctor added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Saurabh Bhatt told PTI that he got information about Naresh's deeds and appreciated his help in the need of the hour.

Instructions have been given to the officers concerned to extend the benefits of government schemes for which the women are entitled and also to honour Naresh for his exemplary work, Mr Bhatt said.

