UP Couple Jump From Pizza Shop On 2nd Floor To Escape Hindu Group

A young man and a woman jumped from the second floor of a pizza shop in Shahjahanpur district after they were allegedly accosted by members of a Hindu organisation on Saturday evening, police sources said.

Both sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Police sources said the pizza shop is on the second floor of a building near Bareilly Morh under the Kant police station area.

On Saturday evening, members of a Hindu organisation arrived there and started asking questions to the 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman who were sitting together, the sources said without naming the organisation.

The couple said they had ordered instant noodles and were waiting for it, police said, adding that they were then asked about their castes.

The young man and woman said they were Hindus, after which some people started filming them, according to police sources.

Panicked, the young man pulled out a window bar and allegedly jumped from the second floor. The young woman sitting with him also jumped, sources said.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi said police reached the spot after receiving information and are investigating the matter. No complaint has been filed in this case yet, according to him.

"We will take strict action as soon as we receive a complaint," he said.

