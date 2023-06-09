'Man Who Gave You Ministerial Berth...': Congress Hits Back At S Jaishankar

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed S Jaishankar for criticising Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress hit back at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday over his criticism of Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made in the US recently, saying the man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is none other than the one who gave him a ministerial position.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack came after Jaishankar slammed Mr Gandhi for his "habit" of criticising India abroad and said taking national politics out of the country is not in the nation's interest.

To a question at a press conference on the Congress leader's strong remarks made in the United States against the Narendra Modi government, Mr Jaishankar said he does not have a problem with whatever is done within India, but asserted that taking internal issues aboard is not appropriate.

In an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Modi, Mr Ramesh said on Twitter: "The man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is none other than the man who gave you (Jaishankar) your ministerial position. You know it, but you cannot acknowledge it Dr Minister." Asked about Mr Jaishankar's criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given an "old script" to the external affairs minister and he should read a new one.

"The prime minister has made fun of previous governments and made light of the country's over-70-year-old history. What Rahul Gandhi has said is only the truth that a planned systematic attack on our constitutional bodies is happening," Mr Surjewala said at a press conference here.

In his remarks at the presser, Mr Jaishankar said, "Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes abroad. The world is looking at us and what is it seeing? Elections are held in the country and sometimes one party wins and at times, the other party wins." He also exuded confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power in next year's parliamentary polls as he said, "2024 ka result toh wohi hoga, humein pata hai (we know what will happen in 2024)." "If you see all the narratives (against the government), they are made within the country. If a narrative does not work or is less effective, then it is taken abroad. They expect that the outside support will work in India," the external affairs minister said.

Mr Jaishankar said taking national politics abroad will not enhance Mr Gandhi's credibility.

