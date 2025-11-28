Man Who Gave Weapons For Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing Is A Gun Nut: All About Him

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon for his alleged role in the conspiracy to fire at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada. According to police, Sekhon supplied the weapons and vehicles used by the shooters. While he did not participate in the firing himself, he played a crucial part in planning the attack.

How Sekhon Came Under The Scanner

Canadian police identified the vehicle used by the attackers who opened fire at Sharma's cafe. After the vehicle was traced, Sekhon fled Canada and arrived in India in August.

His identity came to light after Delhi Police recently arrested a gang involved in arms smuggling. During interrogation, members of the gang revealed that they had supplied weapons to Sekhon in Ludhiana. This tip-off enabled the Crime Branch to track him down.

Criminal Background

Police records show that several criminal cases are already registered against Sekhon. At the time of his arrest, officers recovered a high-end PX-3 "Made in China" pistol and eight live cartridges from him.

According to Joint CP Crime Branch Delhi Police Surender Kumar, Sekhon went to Canada for the first time in 2019. "He went there on an employment visa and worked at two or three locations there. After that, he came in contact with extremists and went to jail in some cases. He came into contact with them in jail and then started working with them," Kumar told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the arrest of Bandhu Maan Singh Shekhon in connection with the incident of firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, Joint CP Crime Branch Delhi Police, Surender Kumar says, "He was involved in the cafe shooting. He provided logistical support, which he… pic.twitter.com/nwW6dDFJ2r — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025

DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Kumar Yadav informed that his name had appeared in the disclosure in an old case of arms supply. Yadav told ANI, "After apprehending him, we came to know that he is a Canada-based gangster who had recently returned to India from Canada in August and was involved in several firing incidents and extortion cases there and has also been arrested there."

#WATCH | Delhi | On the arrest of Bandhu Maan Singh Shekhon in connection with the incident of firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Kumar Yadav says, "We arrested Bandhu Maan Singh Shekhon from Ludhiana on the 25th. His name had appeared in the… pic.twitter.com/fWbxlsykld — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025

A video has also surfaced showing Sekhon firing rapid shots into the air with a shotgun. In the footage, he is seen in a snowy location, presumably Canada, wearing a biker jacket and spectacles, and recording himself while dangerously discharging the weapon.

Links To Goldy Dhillon Gang

The Goldy Dhillon gang is known as an India-Canada-based criminal network, and Sekhon is believed to be a handler for the organisation. Police are investigating how the conspiracy to attack Kapil Sharma's cafe was planned and who else may have been involved.

Repeated Attacks on Kapil Sharma's Kaps Cafe

Kapil Sharma's 'Kaps Cafe,' which opened in Surrey, British Columbia, in July, was targeted in three separate shootings. The first occurred on July 10, followed by two more on August 7 and October 16. All three attacks were carried out by unidentified individuals. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.