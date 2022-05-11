Man Who Allegedly Helped Punjab Rocket Grenade Attackers Detained

Punjab RPG attack: Nishan Singh, a resident of Faridkot, has been detained

A man who gave logistics support to some suspects who fired a rocket-propelled grenade, or RPG, at an intelligence headquarters in Punjab's Mohali has been detained by the state police.

The latest detention comes after the state police said they have picked up two more suspects from across the state.

The police said they are putting together how the entire conspiracy was stitched and would soon give details to the public.

The latest suspect to be detained has been identified as Nishan Singh, a resident of Faridkot. He is being interrogated.

The police said he provided logistics to the people who attacked the intelligence wing building.

Director General of Police VK Bhawra yesterday said they have got a few leads and the case would be solved soon.

"A number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned. The launcher used in the attack has been recovered by the police and all leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously," a statement issued by the Mohali police said.

The RPG was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7:45 pm on Monday, following which an alert was sounded in Punjab.

A sub-inspector had said he heard the sound of an explosion on the third floor of the building and when he went there, he saw smoke coming out of from a room. He said a projectile, after hitting the wall and breaking window panes, hit the ceiling before falling on a chair.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with top police officers over the attack.

Mr Mann said nobody would be allowed to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Punjab. He said a few forces are constantly trying to create trouble across the state.

"Whoever tries to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared and the strictest punishment will be given to them, which their coming generations will remember," the Chief Minister said.