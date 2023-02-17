Canada-Based Terrorist's Associate Arrested In Punjab Rocket Attack Case

He is a key operative and associate of Canada-based terrorist, police said.

An associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa was arrested in connection with the Mohali RPG attack case, police said on Friday.

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May last year.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Landa's associate Gurpinder alias Pindu was allegedly involved in the attack.

"In a major breakthrough PunjabPolice has apprehended Gurpinder Pindu, involved in RPG attack at Intel HQs Mohali," Mr Yadav said in a tweet.

In a major breakthrough #PunjabPolice, has apprehended Gurpinder @ Pindu, involved in #RPG attack at Intel HQs #Mohali, #Punjab



He is key operative & associate of #Canada-based #BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh @ Landa. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NKTc3V75xP — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) February 17, 2023

"He is a key operative and associate of Canada-based BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa," the DGP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)