Canada-Based Terrorist's Associate Arrested In Punjab Rocket Attack Case

He is a key operative and associate of Canada-based terrorist, police said.

Chandigarh:

An associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa was arrested in connection with the Mohali RPG attack case, police said on Friday.

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May last year.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Landa's associate Gurpinder alias Pindu was allegedly involved in the attack.

"In a major breakthrough PunjabPolice has apprehended Gurpinder Pindu, involved in RPG attack at Intel HQs Mohali," Mr Yadav said in a tweet.

"He is a key operative and associate of Canada-based BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa," the DGP said.

