Man Wanted In 52 Cases For Preparing 500 'Fake' Marksheets Arrested In Haryana

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender in all the 52 cases, police said (Representational)

Police in Haryana's Nuh district on Tuesday arrested a man who was wanted in 52 cases for allegedly preparing fake marksheets in Rajasthan, officials said.

The accused, Mohammad Yusuf, had allegedly prepared about 500 fake marksheets of Class 8 and distributed those among people for the panchayat polls and other purposes in Rajasthan. The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, the officials said.

Yusuf, a resident of Umra village in Nuh, was arrested from Khedla village and an illegal country-made pistol and a cartridge were seized from his possession. An FIR under provisions of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the City police station in Nuh, the officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Ajaib Singh said 52 cases have been registered against Yusuf for allegedly preparing fake marksheets in Rajasthan. The accused was declared a proclaimed offender in all the 52 cases.

The Rajasthan Police had placed a reward on the accused in four separate cases lodged in Jaisalmer, Nauhar, Hanumangarh and the Sedwa police station in Barmer.

"The accused has admitted that he prepared around 500 fake Class-8 marksheets and gave those to people for the panchayat polls and other purposes in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Police has been informed about the arrest," the DSP said.

