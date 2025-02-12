Man Unknowingly Consumes Fish Gall Bladder, Spends A Week In Indore Hospital

A 42-year-old man's condition deteriorated so much that he had to be hospitalised for a week after unknowingly consuming fish gall bladder in Indore, a doctor said on Wednesday.

Dr Jai Singh Arora, a nephrologist at a private hospital here, told PTI that the man started throwing up and suffered from diarrhoea after he ate fish gall bladder without realising that he had ingested the organ that stores bile produced by the liver.

His family thought it was a case of food poisoning until investigations pointed to something serious. Along with his serum creatinine, an indicator of kidney functions, the levels of two liver enzymes - SGOT and SGPT - had shot up dangerously, the doctor said.

"The patient came to us in a critical condition. He was admitted to the hospital for a week. Even after this, his treatment continued. At present, he is healthy," Arora said.

The fish gall bladder contains a poisonous chemical called sodium cyprinol sulfate, which can rapidly damage the liver and kidneys if ingested by humans, he added.

