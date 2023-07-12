Man Throws Stones At Meghalaya Minister's Home, Arrested

The incident took place at minister Ampareen Lyngdoh's home around 7:30 pm on Tuesday (File)

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing stones at the residence of Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The incident took place around 7:30 pm, the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills, Sylvester Nongtynger, said.

The police are questioning the accused - Teibor Lyting - to find out if he acted alone and about the motive behind the attack, the officer said.

The minister's family members said they heard the sound of glass shattering and alerted the police.

"The attacker threw stones twice after which we alerted the police," a family member said.

The incident happened days after the police station in the area was attacked, and four vehicles parked on its campus were torched after a drunken brawl inside the police station escalated.