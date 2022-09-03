Man Throws Acid On Cop He Assaulted Last Year. She Escapes Unhurt

Police said that the accused is missing. (Representational)

A 'lekhpal' (revenue official) escaped unhurt after a man allegedly threw acid on her in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, police said on Friday.

The man had also assaulted her a year ago and was currently on bail in the case, they said.

The incident took place on Friday when the official was going to her duty, police said.

The man stopped the woman official and assaulted her and also did some obscene activity. When the victim shouted for help, he threw acid on her and ran away, reads the FIR lodged in the case.

However, the acid drops fell on her mobile and she escaped unhurt, it said.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding the accused, identified as Naresh Kumar (30), is missing.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (City) Vikas Kumar said, "A woman 'lekhpal' has lodged a police complaint at Shahganj police station against Naresh Kumar. In this regard, a case has been registered under sections 354, 506 and 326B of the IPC. Investigation is in progress."

"The complainant had also registered a case against Naresh Kumar last year. He was on bail in that case," the SP said.

