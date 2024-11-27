Man Shot At In Road Rage Case In Faridabad

The entire act was captured on CCTV camera. (Representational)

An event manager was allegedly shot near the house of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar in Sector 28 here in a road rage incident, police on Tuesday said.

The injured man, Rinku, was rushed to a hospital where he was stated to be in a critical condition.

Rinku, a native of Saunda village near Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, was standing on a roadside at an event venue in Sector 28 talking to a man named Manoj, when around 1 am a speeding car hit a bike in the front.

"The bike rider got seriously injured after falling down. I and Manoj ran to help the rider when two youths got down from the car and started abusing us. When I confronted them, they attacked me with bricks.

"They kept beating me for about three-four minutes and then one of them took out a pistol from a bag tied to his waist and first fired in the air and then at me," Rinku said in his complaint, according to police.

The bullet went through Rinku's finger and scraped his ear, police said.

Rinku currently lives with his family in Tirkha Colony, Ballabgarh.

An FIR was registered at Sector 31 Police Station and a probe has begun, a senior officer said.

