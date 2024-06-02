Man Sets Wife, Son On Fire In Kerala, Dies By Suicide Later: Police

Police suspect the man died by suicide the crime due to some family dispute (Representational)

A man set his wife and son on fire before immolating himself over an alleged family dispute here, police said.

The man hailing from nearby Chemmaruthi succumbed to burns on Sunday.

His wife and son were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College with severe burn injuries and their condition was stated to be serious.

"We suspect that the man died by suicide the crime due to some family dispute. It can be ascertained only after taking statements of the victims," a police officer said.

