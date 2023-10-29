Man Asking Money From Nagaland BJP Chief For First Date Amuses Internet

A man urged Temjen Along for financial aid ahead of his first date with his "dream girl" (File)

Politicians usually receive requests for jobs, administrative work and monetary help for weddings and medical emergencies. But what Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along got is out of the ordinary.

A young man urged Mr Along for financial assistance ahead of his first date with his "dream girl".

In a mail, one Arabinda Panda said, "Sir, on 31 October I am going to date my dream girl for the first time but still I don't have a job yet. So kindly need a little help. Sir, please do something."

Sharing a screenshot of the mail on X, the state BJP chief asked, "Batao main Kya Karu (Tell me what should I do)?"

The post elicited funny reactions on the internet. One advised the Along to go on the date in place of him, while another urged him to sponsor their date. An X user also said that the "lover boy" should be made an MLA, while several others requested Along to help him get a job.

There were pieces of advice for the youth too. He was asked to read a book titled 'The Art of Being Alone' or to marry the girl of his parents' choice.

However, not everyone is amused. Those netizens said the youth should be ignored as he needs to learn the hard facts of life.

