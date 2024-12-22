Man Runs Tractor Over Brother In Karnataka, Then Surrenders To Cops

Maruti Bavihal (30) ran the tractor on his younger brother Gopal (27) killing him instantaneously.

A man has been arrested for running a tractor over his younger brother and killing him in a remote village in Karnataka's Belagavi district, allegedly over a property dispute, the police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, was reported from Yaragatti Taluk under Murgod police station limits.

Maruti Bavihal (30) ran the tractor on his younger brother Gopal (27) killing him instantaneously.

Just recently, the ancestral property was divided between the three brothers. Each brother got a tractor, said the police, but Gopal was not happy and frequently fought with his elder brother.

The elder brother lost his temper and ran the tractor over his brother and then surrendered, said the police.