Man Lies Down In Front Of Rajanth Singh's Convoy, Wants Name Change In Aadhaar card

The man, identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta, demanded to meet PM Modi

A 35-year-old man, suspected to be mentally unstable, lay down on the road near Parliament today when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy was approaching, police said.

The man, identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta, a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, has been detained and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station.

When the convoy was near Parliament, the man lay down on the road at around 1:25 pm, demanding that he be allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he wanted to get his name in the Aadhaar card changed, police said.

