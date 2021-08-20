Mumbai Man Gets 10 Year Jail For Sexual Assault On Mentally Handicapped Minor

The court on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to ten years' imprisonment. (Representational)

A special court on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to ten years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped teenage boy in Mumbai.

Nikhil Bhole, the accused, was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act as well as Indian Penal Code section 377 (unnatural offenses) by special judge for POCSO cases Surkeha Patil.

The youth, whose "mental age" was assessed to be under seven years, was subjected to a sexual assault by the accused inside a public toilet in Chembur area in 2016.

It came to light after six months when the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment for some medical issues.

The prosecution examined seven witnesses during the trial, special public prosecutor Veena Shelar said.