The accused had allegedly taken money to fix a case of land dispute, the police said (Representational)

A clerk of a school in UP's Bareilly was arrested on Friday for allegedly posing as Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on a call with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the police said.

Niresh Verma had called the SSP to favour one Lotan Singh in a land dispute case. The accused had allegedly taken Rs 20 lakh from Lotan Singh to help him, the police said.

A luxury car with "Bharat Sarkar" written on it was recovered from the accused.