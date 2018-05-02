Man Hacked To Death In UP, Family Finds Out Through Viral Video In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, Ajab Singh's family found out about his death through a viral video in which he was seen being hacked to death.

Share EMAIL PRINT Ajab Singh's family members and neighbours outside the house. Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Eight months ago, Ajab Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, had gone to Delhi for work. Last week, his family learnt in the most horrific way that he had been killed - from a video clip sent on WhatsApp.



In the macabre clip that has been circulated on social media, a man is chased and attacked by five men armed with axes. They repeatedly strike until he stops running and collapses.



Ajab Singh's family members recognised him in the clip and went to the police.



"We have received a report of a murder captured on a mobile phone camera. A 22-year-old man who was working as a labourer in Delhi has allegedly been stabbed. His family said he had not come home for last eight months," said police officer Pankaj Pandey.



Mr Pandey added that they are yet to establish where the killing took place.



Ajab Singh's brother Bunty told news agency ANI that he had received the video on Whatsapp from an unknown person in Azamgarh.



In the video, the killers have reportedly written a message addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which says, "In your rule, there's no need for law", and has further asked the people to "share the video so widely that it reaches Narendra Modi's ministers".



A police team has been sent to Delhi for further investigations.



