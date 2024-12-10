Advertisement
Man Found Dead During 'Pushpa 2' Screening In Andhra Pradesh Theatre

Kalyandurgam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Babu stated that Harijana Madhannappa was found dead around 6 pm on Monday by the theatre's cleaning staff.

The cleaning staff found him dead at around 6 pm after the matinee show. (Representational)
Anantapur:

A 35-year-old man was found dead in a local theatre in Rayadurgam in this district during a matinee show of 'Pushpa 2', said a police official on Tuesday.

"It is not clear when he died, but the cleaning staff found him dead at around 6 pm after the matinee show," Babu told PTI.

According to the police, Madhannappa entered the theatre for the matinee show at around 2.30 pm on Monday in an inebriated state.

"He was a father of four children and had a history of alcohol addiction. He was already drunk and consumed more alcohol inside the theatre," said a police official.

The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

