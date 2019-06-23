Man Forced To Rub Nose On Shoes, Lick Dust After Tiff At Family Function

Man was forced to rub his nose on the shoes of people in Mandsaur district

A man was forced to rub his nose on the shoes of those people, who allegedly beat him after an argument broke out between them during a marriage ceremony in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The 26-year-old man, Kamal Singh, was also made to lick dust.

The matter came to light on June 16 when the victim had gone to attend a marriage ceremony with his family in Nagar Pipliya village in Mandsaur district.

At the function, Kamal Singh entered into an argument with some people for sprinkling water on them. The accused people traced the victim, who had fled to his in-laws' place, and allegedly thrashed him.

The victim was surrounded and was made to rub his nose on the shoes of the accused persons. The entire incident was reportedly filmed by one of the accused that has been widely circulated on social media.

The police have begun investigation and is trying to trace the victim, who reportedly went missing after the incident.

"We have received a video based on which we are identifying the culprits. An investigation is being done under the supervision of senior officials. Search is underway for the victim," Mandsaur sub-divisional police officer, Dilip Singh Bilwal said.