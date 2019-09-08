Man Dies On Board Bhubaneswar-Kolkata SpiceJet Flight: Officials

The flight was immediately diverted to Bhubaneswar after he complained of breathing problems.

Highlights Flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar as he complained of breathing issues The passenger was taken to a private hospital He was declared brought dead by the doctors

A man travelling on a Bhubaneswar-Kolkata SpiceJet flight today died after falling ill on board, officials said.

The flight was immediately diverted to Bhubaneswar after he complained of breathing problems with suspected paralysis.

The passenger identified as Ashok Kumar Sharma, 48, was taken to a private hospital by officials in an Airport Authority of India ambulance where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

According to the director of Biju Patnaik International Aiport, the SpiceJet flight 623 landed at the airport at 11:15 am. Soon after that, the passenger was rushed to Terminal 1 medical room and then to Apollo Hospital.

After examining the patient, Dr Rath confirmed that Mr Ashok was brought dead. His body has been sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.