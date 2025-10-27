Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight Diverted To Chennai After 'Technical Issue'

A Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from Madurai was diverted here on Monday following a "technical issue", airport sources and the airline said.

The issue was detected mid-air, and the flight with 160 passengers subsequently landed safely at the airport here, the sources added.

"On October 27, 2025, SpiceJet flight SG 23 operating from Madurai to Dubai was diverted to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing. Passengers were deplaned normally," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

