Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight Diverted To Chennai After 'Technical Issue'

The issue was detected mid-air, and the flight with 160 passengers subsequently landed safely at the airport here, the airline said

"The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing," the airline said
Chennai:

A Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from Madurai was diverted here on Monday following a "technical issue", airport sources and the airline said.

"On October 27, 2025, SpiceJet flight SG 23 operating from Madurai to Dubai was diverted to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing. Passengers were deplaned normally," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

SpiceJet, Flight Technical Issue, Madurai To Dubai Flight
NDTV News
